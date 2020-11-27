19 Kerry projects for virtual Young Scientist Expo

19 projects from eight Kerry schools have qualified for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2021.

550 finalists from across the island of Ireland will take part in the first ever virtual event from January 6th to 8th.

There were over 1,300 entries this year.

The Kerry schools include, CBS Secondary School, Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, St Brigid’s Secondary School, Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Tarbert Comprehensive School and Killorglin Community College.

Among the topics are the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Knotweed, racism, predicting the weather and vertical farming.