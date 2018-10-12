This week Mary Mullins spoke to Francis Moriarty of PSC Taxation Services following the PSC / Local Enterprise Office Budget Breakfast Briefing’ she also got reaction from people who attended it – Aileen Hannan of Sort My Books online accounting in Killarney, Niall O Loingsigh of JMT Financial Consultants in Tralee, Stephen Stack of AIB Listowel, and Padraig McGillycuddy, owner of Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee and hotel manager, Thys Vogels. Laura Dillon of Casey Stephenson Accountants also joined Mary to talk Budget 2019, and Neil McDonnell gave ISME’s reaction.

