14 additional deaths and 359 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

By
radiokerrynews
-
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 1 in November.

There have been a total of 4,333 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 1st March, the HPSC has been notified of 359 confirmed cases of COVID-19; fewer than five of these are in Kerry.

There is now a total of 220,630* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 157 are men / 193 are female
  • 66% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 159 in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 498 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 116 are in ICU. 28 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 27th, 435,895 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 294,550 people have received their first dose
  • 141,345 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks. We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months”

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 01Mar2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 01Mar2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Feb2021 to 01Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (16Feb2021 to 01Mar2021)
Ireland359633201.29,580
Offaly<522401.5313
Longford1014396.3162
Westmeath2517274.9244
Limerick1134273.5533
Dublin159255271.13,653
Louth2126265.4342
Laois<512247.9210
Galway2139236.8611
Kildare1326229.2510
Meath1930224.1437
Mayo717220.7288
Monaghan56206.9127
Tipperary<518191.8306
Donegal<524191304
Carlow<58180.9103
Waterford77179.9209
Cavan56157.5120
Clare610140.6167
Leitrim01124.840
Roscommon<57114.774
Wicklow9998.3140
Wexford6879.5119
Sligo<5377.851
Kilkenny0377.677
Cork152466.3360
Kerry<5854.280

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR