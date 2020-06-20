Over 1,150 Kerry businesses apply for Restart Grant

Kerry County Council has received over 1,150 applications for Restart Grants.

The €250 million grant, established by the Government, provides direct aid to micro and small businesses to help with the costs associated with reopening following COVID-19 closures.

The grants are being handled by local authorities and are the equivalent to the rates bill of a business in 2019; the payments range from €2,000 to €10,000.

Between May 22nd and June 10th, Kerry County Council got over 1,150 applications with more being received daily.

The Restart Grant team are processing applications and payments have already been made to some business owners in the county.