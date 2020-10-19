Over 1,000 confirmed COVID cases, including 47 in Kerry

By
radiokerrynews
-
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, 18th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 47 in Kerry.

There is now a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total county figure for Kerry, which is valid up to midnight on October 17th is 753, that is up 36 on the previous day’s figure.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 511 are men / 518 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old
  • 235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

CountyToday’s Cases

(to midnight 18OCT2020)

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(05OCT2020 to 18OCT2020)

New Cases during last 14 days

(05OCT2020 to 18OCT2020)

NATIONAL1,031261.712,464
Cavan31824.4628
Meath35490.1956
Monaghan13364.9224
Donegal39347.4553
Sligo30329.6216
Clare32325.7387
Westmeath26318.8283
Cork232308.41,674
Galway60288.3744
Wexford11271.8407
Kildare41255.3568
Longford12254.4104
Limerick47249.4486
Kerry47241.0356
Leitrim**(<5)237.276
Roscommon10232.4150
Dublin235232.33,130
Offaly13195.0152
Laois23186.5158
Louth5177.7229
Carlow11166.995
Mayo27166.3217
Kilkenny8153.2152
Waterford17145.5169
Wicklow6119.4170
Tipperary16112.8180

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR