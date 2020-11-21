Over 100 Cork and Kerry solicitors attend first ever online Practicioner Update conference

More than 100 solicitors from Cork and Kerry attended the first ever online Practictioner Update yesterday.

The Practicioner Update Cork & Kerry is an annual Law Society conference, which took place online this year for the first time in its history.

The event was organised by the Law Society Finuas Skillnet, in association with the Southern Law Bar Association and Kerry Law Society.

The conference was addressed by legal experts, who covered Issues such as probate, agriculture, litigation, and technology.

President of the Southern Law Bar Association, Juli Rea, says local solicitors in Cork and Kerry are equipped with up-to-date practice knowledge, and encouraged anyone in need of legal advice to contact their local solicitor.