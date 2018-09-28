It’s 10 years since the then Government issued the bank guarantee to stave off the collapse of the country’s banking system. What impact did the economic collapse have on our society and could it happen again?
Brian Lucey, professor of international finance and commodities at TCD, Simon Quinn, lecturer in accounting at the School of Finance, IT Tralee and John Paul O’Connor, whose construction business went bust a decade ago, gave their views to Jerry.
10 Years After the Crash – September 28th, 2018
