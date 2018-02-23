Teenagers Arriving Dangerously Drunk to Alcohol-Free Disco – February 23rd, 2018

Today’s Irish Examiner reported how the parents of some of the drunken teenagers allegedly abused medical staff who were helping the youngsters and claiming their children’s drink had been spiked. The event was an alcohol-free disco organised by a rugby club. Edith Geraghty is with the No Name Club, which for 40 years, has been organising alcohol and drug-free events for young people. The club breathalyses attendees at some of its events.