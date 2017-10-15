Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
FAI Youth Cup 1st Round
Killarney Celtic 4-3 Shannon Town AET
Tralee Dynamos 1-6 Avenue United
Bridge United 2-3 Castleisland Afc
Denny Youths League
Ballyhar Dynamos 0-1 Killarney Athletic
FIXTURES
Munster Junior Cup 1st Round
11-30 Killarney Athletic v Fenit Samphires
11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Tralee Celtic
2-00 Mastergeeha Fc v Killarney Celtic
Denny Premier B
11-30 Castleisland B v Killarney Celtic B
11-30 CSKA Tralee v Classic Fc
11-30 Killorglin Fc v Mitchels Avenue Fc
Denny Division 1A
2-00 CG Killarney v Strand Road Fc
Denny Division 1B
11-30 St Brendans Park v Castlegregory Celtic
1-30 Windmill United v Killarney Athletic B
Denny Division 2A
1-30 Classic Fc B v Tralee Bay Fc
2-00 Killorglin Fc B v Mitchels Avenue B
Denny Division 2B
1-30 Spa Road v Sneem Santos