Oil Spills on Roads: Time for Action – November 15th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Tom O’ Connor  from Killarney tells of how he was caught up in an oil spill one day before Christmas two years ago. He and his daughter were uninjured but the car was totalled.  Something has to be done to detect drivers whose vehicles spill oil – he fears it’s inevitable someone may die as a result.

