Why I’m Voting Yes to Repeal – May 23rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Susan Ní Churnain tells her story of losing two babies and explains why she is urging a Yes vote in Friday’s referendum. She first tells Jerry of how she realised all was not well in the first pregnancy when she was in Dublin and had to be taken urgently to the Rotunda.

