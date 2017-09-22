Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Ladies Football
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 1; Austin Stacks 3-07 Na Gaeil 1-07
Division 2; Abbeydorney 4-07 Currow 2-07
Division 4; Churchill 1-01 Castlegregory/Dingle 5-10
Tralee Town Board Kelliher’s Mills U-13 Football League
Division 1
Ballymacelligott 1-8 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 4-17
East Region U14 Football Championship, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Rathmore v Cordal-Scartaglin @ 6:30
Venue: Cordal
Lee Strand Ladies Under 12 Town Football League Finals
Shield Final 6-15; Kerins O Rahillys v Na Gaeil
Cup Final 6-30; Austin Stacks v Ballymac
Both Games in Ballyrickard
Extra-Time to be played where necessary
North Kerry Ladies Football
D-Signs Under 14 Division 2
Finuge/St Senans v Castleisland Desmonds @ 6-30
Plate-Final; Listowel Emmets v Corca Dhuibhne @ 6-30