Works on Macroom Bypass will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions

Works on the Macroom Bypass on the N22 will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions.

Fianna Fáil Cork North-West TD Aindrias Moynihan received confirmation from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Cork County Council that the scheme is exempt from the current restrictions.

The project is on schedule to be completed by 2023 and Deputy Moynihan says it’s important work on this much-needed road can continue.

About 20% of the work has been done to date, with significant progress made in the last year.

Deputy Aindrias Moynihan says it’s vital the momentum of this project keeps going.

He explains why work is allowed to continue on the Macroom bypass:

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of Kerry councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen says he is thankful that construction on the Macroom bypass will proceed.

Cllr O’Connor Scarteen says it’s a project of major importance to Kerry, especially those attending hospital appointments or commuting to Cork for work.