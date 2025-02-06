Wedding Planning Tips from Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa

Planning your dream wedding? With so many decisions to make, it can feel overwhelming—but it doesn’t have to be! Amanda O’Connor, Wedding Sales Manager at Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa, shares her expert tips to help you stay organized, make the right choices, and most importantly, enjoy every moment of your special day.

Always come prepared and view the hotel in person. Do your research and narrow down your viewings as you want to have something to compare them to but not so much that you can’t remember what each has to offer.

Get feedback from family/ friends that have been to weddings and experienced the service first hand.

Invest in food and music as these are the things that will make your day and what everyone will remember.

As soon as you have your date, venue and ceremony booked the band is the next thing I would look into and you want a band that will cater for all of your guests both the young and not so young.

Don’t get hung up on the weather we live in Ireland, it will be what it will be and you will have your family and friends with you on the day and that’s what really matters.

Don’t get stressed or be too rigid with timings on the day, relax, take everything in and most importantly enjoy your day, here at Ballygarry we look after everything else for you on the day.

Don’t spend all day taking photos, have a list in advance for the photographer of who you really want pictures with and make sure to get back and enjoy at least an hour of your drink’s reception, it is a lovely part of the day and you won’t get it back again.

Wedding planning is all about balance—choosing the right venue, investing in unforgettable experiences like great food and music, and remembering to take it all in on the big day. Use these expert tips to help set you up for a stress-free and magical wedding day.

