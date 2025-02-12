Testimonials

Thinking about exhibiting at the Kerry Wedding Show? Unsure whether to take the leap? Why not see what our previous exhibitors had to say!

Celebs Entertainment

"This was our first time showcasing at the Kerry Wedding Show, and we were blown away! The venue was fantastic, and the number of genuinely interested couples exceeded our expectations. The spacious setup allowed for meaningful conversations without feeling rushed, creating a welcoming and engaging experience. Every detail was flawlessly organised, thanks to Melanie and Danielle’s hard work. Whether you're an established supplier or a first timer, this show is a must attend. We can’t wait to be back next year!"

- Oisín H., Sales & Marketing Manager from Celebs Entertainment

Dansa Coffee

‘Attending Kerry wedding show as Dansa Coffee & Ice cream - was an absolute delight from start to finish! From the moment we walked in, we were greeted with warmth and enthusiasm by everyone—from the friendly organisers and helpful security guards to the incredible wedding vendors and excited engaged couples with their families. The atmosphere was simply electric, buzzing with excitement, positivity, and creativity.

The venue was filled to capacity with an amazing lineup of talented businesses, from well-established industry professionals to fresh, budding entrepreneurs bringing innovative ideas to the table. What truly set this show apart was the sense of community. Every vendor was not only knowledgeable and passionate but also genuinely eager to help. Whether offering expert advice, sharing industry insights, or simply chatting! There was a real feeling of support and collaboration throughout the event.

Overall, this wedding show was an experience full of inspiration and incredibly well-organized. If you’re planning a wedding or simply love the magic of weddings, this is an event not to be missed. We already can’t wait for KWS 2026!’

- Daniel & Lisa, Founders of Dansa Coffee

Eccles Hotel & Spa, Glengarriff

"We held our Eccles Hotel & Spa, Glengarriff wedding stand at the Kerry Wedding Show last Sunday 26th January. From start to finish we were treated so professionally and personally so well by Danielle, Melanie and the Team. The whole day was a wonderful success in our eyes (even with the weather conditions). We are delighted with the links we’ve made with many couples on the day and look forward to working closely now with these couples. Also delighted with the new Kerry Supplier links we made. uWe so look forward to booking our stand at the next Kerry Wedding Show. Our winners of the Dinner, Bed & Breakfast with access to our stunning outdoor thermal Spa are ust picked and I’m about to contact the lucky couple. We hope they’ll be happy to send a reel of their stay with us on your website in due course"

Míle buíochas to Team Kerry Wedding Show – Mags Donovan Daly, Wedding Co-ordinator and Marko Gasparincic, Deputy General Manager

Heavenly Baked

"It was great to be back at The Kerry Wedding Show at the INEC. It was an absolute pleasure to be part of it. From start to finish, the event was exceptionally well-organized, with seamless setup, fantastic footfall, and a great atmosphere. Melanie and her team behind the show were incredibly supportive, ensuring everything ran smoothly and that vendors had everything we needed to showcase our services at their best. The turnout was phenomenal, with a steady stream of engaged couples who were genuinely interested in planning their big day. We had so many meaningful conversations, made great connections, and received plenty of inquiries on the day and afterwards. The exposure and networking opportunities were second to none.This show is a must for any wedding supplier looking to grow their business and reach a highly engaged audience. We can’t wait to be back next year!"

- Theresa F., Founder and Head Baker of Heavenly Baked

Jessica O' Sullivan Films

"The 2025 Kerry Wedding Show was a wonderful experience. The turnout and attendance were phenomenal and there was a great buzz throughout the day. The layout is gorgeous with a variety of vendors. As a result the Show offers great opportunity for exposure with many booking enquiries for 2026. It is a great way to get your calendar booked up for the following year."

- Jessica O Sullivan

Roxy Weddings

"We had a fabulous day at the show. The atmosphere was fantastic, and it was a great opportunity to meet so many couples who were genuinely interested in our services. The support from Melanie and the entire team, from the initial stages through to the event itself was invaluable! We thoroughly enjoyed our experience and will definitely be participating in the next Kerry Wedding Show."

- Emi, from Roxy Weddings

Say I Do By Chloe

"Had the best time at the Kerry wedding show, it was a great day and I met so many lovely couples. I will definitely be recommending your wedding show and will be back next year thank you so much again!!

- Chloe W., Wedding Content Creator from Say I Do By Chloe.