Tips for a Perfect Wedding Day By The Ring of Kerry Golf Club

Planning the perfect wedding is an exciting adventure. From breathtaking venues to flawless service, these tips ensure your wedding day will be nothing short of magical. Whether you're dreaming of an intimate ceremony or a grand celebration, proper planning offers the perfect backdrop for your big day;

Add Personal Touches: Make your wedding day feel extra special by personalising the finer details. Instead of numbering your tables, name your tables after your favourite locations you’ve visited together, favourite pubs, or your shared interests. These personal touches are a thoughtful way to bring more of your story into the celebration.

The 30/5 Rule: Wedding days tend to have their own rhythm, and things can often take longer than expected. The 30/5 rule is a great rule of thumb: anything that normally takes 5 minutes will likely take 30 on your big day. Plan accordingly, allowing extra time for everything to avoid feeling rushed.

Food for Fuel: Make sure you take time to eat on your big day, especially at lunchtime. Fuel up throughout the day with light snacks to keep your energy up for the celebrations ahead.

Winter Wedding Photography: If you're tying the knot during the winter months, make the most of the daylight! Winter evenings come early, so aim to capture your photos earlier in the day to catch golden hour before dusk sets in.

Prepare a Wedding Day Emergency Kit: No matter how well you prepare, little blunders are bound to happen. Therefore, it's a good idea to have an emergency kit on hand for those "just in case" moments. Include items like a stain remover pen, safety pins, extra cufflinks, and other items you may need during the day. This provides peace of mind for any little thing that might go wrong.

Take Advantage of the Scenic Views: Nestled in one of the most picturesque locations in Ireland, the Ring of Kerry Golf Club offers an idyllic wedding setting. With Kenmare Bay and the majestic Caha Mountains as your backdrop, be sure to plan your photographs around the stunning location. Something truly special awaits you and your guests in the most intimate of locations.

With proper guidance and stunning surroundings, your special day will be everything you've dreamed of and more.