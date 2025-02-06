Wedding Planning Advice from the Team at The Rose Hotel, Tralee 

Planning your wedding is an exciting journey, and as the Wedding Manager at The Rose Hotel in Tralee, Jennifer Dee offers these top five tips to help you create your dream day:

Define Your Wedding Day Vision : Before diving into the details, establish a clear vision for your wedding. Consider the theme, style, and atmosphere you desire. Platforms like Pinterest can provide inspiration to help you articulate your preferences. Set a Realistic Budget : Determine your budget early in the planning process. This financial framework will guide your decisions and help you prioritize elements that matter most to you and your partner. Curate Your Guest List Thoughtfully : Decide on the number of guests you wish to invite, as this will influence various aspects of your wedding, including venue selection, catering, and seating arrangements. Whether you opt for an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, ensure it reflects your personal preferences. Choose Trusted Vendors : Select experienced professionals for photography, videography, and other services to capture and enhance your special day. Review portfolios and seek recommendations to ensure they align with your vision and budget. Ask your Wedding Coordinator Everything : Engaging with your wedding coordinator can alleviate stress and ensure seamless execution of your wedding day. At The Rose Hotel, my role as dedicated Wedding Manager, is to assist you in bringing your dream wedding to life.

By focusing on these key areas, you can create a memorable and personalised wedding experience that reflects your unique love story.

Why not reach out to Jennifer and the team at The Rose Hotel to kick start your wedding journey in the heart of Kerry, visit www.therosehotel.com or call +353 (0)66 7199100.