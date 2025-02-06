Wedding Photography & Videography Tips from Jessica O’Sullivan Films

Your wedding day is filled with unforgettable moments, and what better way to preserve them than through the lens of a professional photographer and videographer? Jessica O’Sullivan Films, shares expert advice for couples on how to make the most of your photo and video opportunities, ensuring you’ll cherish every frame for years to come!

Tips:

- On your big day when so much is happening and emotions and nerves are running high, try to take a minute to take a breath and to slow down.

Advertisement

- Before you walk up the aisle, take or wait a moment. This gives your Videographer and Photographer a golden opportunity to get some gorgeous footage.

- Once the ceremony is over, really try not rush out the door. Take your time coming down the aisle and even stop a quarter or half of the way down, share a kiss, raise your arms in celebration, buy some time while your guests are still in place so that these precious and fleeting moments can be captured.

- If having a camera on you all day begins to feel taxing, just remember that you will always be grateful you gave the lens as much time as possible on your wedding day.

Advertisement

By hiring a professional photographer and videographer, you'll have timeless footage to relive your wedding day over and over. It’s one decision you’ll never regret—capturing those special moments to cherish for years to come. Why not reach to Jessica for your wedding photography and/or videography needs by email [email protected] or through her Facebook page Jessica O' Sullivan Films