Top tips for choosing your wedding celebrant - by Spiritual Ceremonies 

Top tips for choosing your wedding celebrant are:

Make sure that your celebrant can legally marry you. You can check to see if they are listed on the Register of Solemnisers. Make sure there is a plan for a replacement celebrant should your booked celebrant become ill or have a family emergency. At Spiritual Ceremonies we always have cover for such events. Get your notice done early to the HSE of your intention to marry. This has to be done a minimum of 3 months before, but don't leave it till then as it may be difficult to get an appointment. Create a ceremony that reflects you as a couple. Our celebrants will help you create a ceremony with you, for you, about you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFOO6rTWOMM

Choosing your wedding celebrant can be hard, here at Spiritual Ceremonies we provide legal wedding ceremonies all throughout Ireland.

All of our celebrants are registered solemnisers. We have been providing ceremonies since 2010 and we have a large experienced team ready to help tell your story.

This article was compiled by Spiritual Ceremonies

