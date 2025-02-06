Tips to Plan Your Ultimate Kenmare Hen or Stag Party with Star Outdoors

Kenmare, is a vibrant hub for hen and stag parties. With its stunning scenery, lively pubs, and thrilling activities, it’s the ideal destination for a celebration. Here’s how to plan the perfect weekend in this charming town:

Know Your Group

The group’s preferences are key. Some people want paintball, archery, and high-adrenaline R.I.B. trips. Others just want to float around on a private cruise in Kenmare Bay with a drink in hand. Know your audience! The last thing you need is someone in a tutu yelling, “Why are we running through the woods with bows and arrows?”

Budget and Deposits

Budgets can get tricky. You’ve got to agree on one, collect deposits, and lock things in. And trust me, getting deposits is like herding cats. “Oh, I’ll pay you next week,” they say. Next week? We’re trying to book paintball, not waiting for a loan approval!

Book Accommodation Early

Kenmare has everything—cozy lodges, luxurious hotels, even self-catering houses. But here’s the thing: in peak season, those rooms vanish faster than a free bar tab. So book early, or you’ll end up camping in someone’s backyard.

Book Activities

Kenmare is an adventure lover’s paradise. Fancy a thrilling R.I.B. trip across Kenmare Bay? Or maybe a laid-back private boat cruise is more your style. There’s also paintball, archery, mini-golf, kayaking, and even obstacle courses for some friendly competition. The options are endless! Just remember to book in advance—nobody wants to be the group that’s stuck watching from the sidelines because they didn’t plan ahead.

Food and Drinks

The food in Kenmare? Incredible. You’ve got restaurants, pubs, and catering options that’ll knock your socks off. Just don’t forget to book early.

Set Up a WhatsApp Group

Ah, the WhatsApp group. It’s the command center for all hen and stag operations. Updates, plans, and that one friend sending memes at 2 a.m. It’s chaos, but it works.

Add a Personal Touch

Matching t-shirts? Photo props? Group challenges? Yes, please. It’s not a party until someone in your group looks back on the photos and says, “What were we thinking?”

Plan Your Kenmare Celebration Today!

Kenmare is the perfect mix of adventure, relaxation, and good vibes. Need help? Call Star Outdoors at 064-6614222, visit staroutdoors.ie or email [email protected]. They’ll sort you out with activities, tips, and maybe even some local secrets. Just remember: plan ahead, stay organized, and have fun! Because if you’re not having fun, what’s the point?