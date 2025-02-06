How to Plan a Meaningful Wedding Ceremony with Orla McCarthy Celebrant

Your wedding ceremony is the heart of your big day—a moment filled with love, meaning, and personal touches that reflect your journey as a couple. But with so many choices to make, from selecting a celebrant to choosing symbolic rituals, planning the perfect ceremony can feel overwhelming.

To help make the process stress-free and truly special, expert celebrant Orla McCarthy shares her top tips on crafting a ceremony that feels authentic, personal, and memorable.

Firstly, decide on what you and your partner want for your wedding day, as everyone has an opinion!

for your wedding day, as everyone has an opinion! If you're having a Celebrant led wedding, you really can personalise it to be whatever you want (besides the legal requirements). This is great, but can be a little daunting, so use your Celebrant to help create your perfect ceremony, that's what they are there for.

Your Celebrant needs to be the right fit for you as a couple. Speak to a few of them to see who you feel most comfortable with. The Kerry Wedding Show is a great place to do this as you'll get to meet a few in person on the one day and can then decide.

When thinking about what enhancements (ring warming, hand-fasting, unity candles, sand ceremony etc.) you want to include in your ceremony, choose ones that mean something to you both. If you include them because you think you should, then this may come across on the day and won't feel authentic.

With your vows, there are loads of ways you can do them to suit who you are as a couple. If you're someone who loves to write down what the other person means to you and always add your own verse to cards, then writing your own vows will be perfect. But if you're someone who hates the thoughts of speaking in front of a crowd, then you can choose from a selection of vows where you repeat the vow after the Celebrant or can choose a vow where you just answer "I do". Pick what feels right for you as weddings can be stressful, so do what you're most comfortable with.

You need to register your intent to marry with the HSE at least 3 months before your wedding date. The HSE provide the "green folder" which must be signed on the day of the wedding to make your wedding legal. My advice is to do this as soon as you know your venue, Celebrant and 2 witnesses, so it can be another job on the list that's done.

Planning your ceremony should be an exciting and meaningful experience, not a stressful one! By choosing a celebrant who understands your vision, incorporating traditions that hold personal significance, and staying true to what feels right for you as a couple, your wedding ceremony will be a moment you’ll cherish forever.

To speak to Orla about your perfect wedding ceremony you can reach her via her Instagram page or visit www.orlamccarthycelebrant.ie