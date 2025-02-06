Booking Your Dream Wedding Transport with Pristine Classics

Your wedding day deserves to be memorable in every way, and choosing the right transport is a key part of the experience. Pristine Classics offers a range of stylish options, from self-drive to chauffeur driven classic cars to a prosecco truck's and ice cream bikes. To make sure everything runs smoothly, here are some essential tips for booking these unique services for your big day;

Availability and Booking Process: Ensure that the ice cream bike, Prosecco truck, self-drive classic car, and chauffeur-driven car, depending on preference/preferences of service are all available on your wedding date. Book these services well in advance to secure your preferred choices. Package Inclusions and Customization: Understand what is included in each service package. Check if there are any customization options available to suit your wedding theme, colour scheme, or preferences. Cost and Payment Terms: Clarify the total cost of each service, including any additional fees or charges, like extra charges outside a 30km radius?. Confirm the payment schedule, deposit requirements, and cancellation policy for each booking. Insurance and Liability: For self-drive classic car hire, ensure that you have the necessary insurance coverage and understand your liability by reading through all the paperwork provided. Communication and Coordination: Maintain clear communication with the service you have booked at time of booking OR leading up to your wedding day. Confirm the logistics, timing, and any special requests to ensure a seamless experience for you and your guests.

Booking wedding transport and services like the Prosecco truck and ice cream bike can add that extra sparkle to your celebration. To book with Pristine Classics or to view their range of classic wedding cars and other services visit www.pristineoccasions.com