Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 25, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship

Group 1
East Kerry 2-9 Austin Stacks 1-11
Mid Kerry Board 1-10 West Kerry Board 1-10

Group 2
North Kerry 3-18 South Kerry District Board 0-6

Group 3
St.Kierans GAA Club 2-18 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14

Ladies Football

Donal Curtin Cup

Southern Gaels 4-14 v Scartaglen 2-06

Na Gaeil 2-10 v Spa 1-04

Killarney Legion 1-06 v Cromane 5-18

Austin Stacks 6-14 v MKL Gaels 0-06

Ballymac 1-10 v ISG 1-05

Castleisland Desmond's 5-17 v Clounmacon Moyvane 2-12

Abbeydorney 11-11v Annascaul/ Castlegregory 2-06

Finuge St Senans 5-13 v Kilcummin 2-06

Southern Gaels B 1-16 v Firies 6-10

John Mitchels 3-04 v Listowel Emmet's 1-09

Fossa 6-15 v Ballyduff 3-08

Glenflesk 1-02 v Kerins O’Rahillys 2-12

Laune Rangers 5-09 v Dingle 1-05

U14 Co League
Dr Crokes 0-09 v John Mitchels 1-02
Laune Rangers A 3-04 v Ballyduff 4 - 10
ISG 5-12 v MKL Gaels 4-08
St Pats 4-03 v Finuge/St Senans 2-09
Southern Gaels 1-06 v Castleisland Desmonds 2-13

North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship

Kilmoyley 4 - 7 Abbeydorney/Causeway 0 - 17

Ballyheigue 4 - 16 Tralee Parnell’s 4 - 13

TODAY:

Senior Football Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's home to St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30

Mid Kerry Junior Football League Finals

Cup
Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Laune Rangers v Beaufort
7.30 in Glenbeigh

Shield
Milltown/Castlemaine v's An Ghaeltacht
7.30 in Lispole

The finals must finish on the night

North Kerry Junior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 3 Back Game

Moyvane B v Listowel Emmets B at 7.30 in Moyvane

East Kerry Junior Football League

Round 3

First named at home

Division 1

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla @ 7-45

Glenflesk V Dr. Crokes @ 7

Division 2 @ 7

Currow V Kilcummin

Legion V Spa

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League Semi Finals

First named at home

Games at 6.30 unless stated

Division 1

Ballyheigue v Crotta O'Neill's

Abbeydorney v Ballyduff 7.45

Division 2

Causeway v Lixnaw

Kilmoyley v Firies

Division 3 Round 5

Tralee Parnell's v Kenmare

