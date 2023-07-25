Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Group 1
East Kerry 2-9 Austin Stacks 1-11
Mid Kerry Board 1-10 West Kerry Board 1-10
Group 2
North Kerry 3-18 South Kerry District Board 0-6
Group 3
St.Kierans GAA Club 2-18 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14
Ladies Football
Donal Curtin Cup
Southern Gaels 4-14 v Scartaglen 2-06
Na Gaeil 2-10 v Spa 1-04
Killarney Legion 1-06 v Cromane 5-18
Austin Stacks 6-14 v MKL Gaels 0-06
Ballymac 1-10 v ISG 1-05
Castleisland Desmond's 5-17 v Clounmacon Moyvane 2-12
Abbeydorney 11-11v Annascaul/ Castlegregory 2-06
Finuge St Senans 5-13 v Kilcummin 2-06
Southern Gaels B 1-16 v Firies 6-10
John Mitchels 3-04 v Listowel Emmet's 1-09
Fossa 6-15 v Ballyduff 3-08
Glenflesk 1-02 v Kerins O’Rahillys 2-12
Laune Rangers 5-09 v Dingle 1-05
U14 Co League
Dr Crokes 0-09 v John Mitchels 1-02
Laune Rangers A 3-04 v Ballyduff 4 - 10
ISG 5-12 v MKL Gaels 4-08
St Pats 4-03 v Finuge/St Senans 2-09
Southern Gaels 1-06 v Castleisland Desmonds 2-13
North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship
Kilmoyley 4 - 7 Abbeydorney/Causeway 0 - 17
Ballyheigue 4 - 16 Tralee Parnell’s 4 - 13
TODAY:
Senior Football Division 6
Kerins O'Rahilly's home to St Michael's-Foilmore 7:30
Mid Kerry Junior Football League Finals
Cup
Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Laune Rangers v Beaufort
7.30 in Glenbeigh
Shield
Milltown/Castlemaine v's An Ghaeltacht
7.30 in Lispole
The finals must finish on the night
North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 3 Back Game
Moyvane B v Listowel Emmets B at 7.30 in Moyvane
East Kerry Junior Football League
Round 3
First named at home
Division 1
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla @ 7-45
Glenflesk V Dr. Crokes @ 7
Division 2 @ 7
Currow V Kilcummin
Legion V Spa
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League Semi Finals
First named at home
Games at 6.30 unless stated
Division 1
Ballyheigue v Crotta O'Neill's
Abbeydorney v Ballyduff 7.45
Division 2
Causeway v Lixnaw
Kilmoyley v Firies
Division 3 Round 5
Tralee Parnell's v Kenmare