Advertisement
Uncategorized

Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed

Oct 24, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed
Share this article

Team of the Week
1Dara Mac tSitigh (Dingle Bay U12)
2 Tadhg Clifford (MEK Galaxy U14)
3 Jayden Deady (Fenit Samphires u16)
4 Kyle Fleming (Killarney Celtic U12)
5 Richard Casey (LB Rovers u16)
6Liam Quirke (Castleisland AFC U12)
7Alex Kerins (Tralee Dynamos U14)
8Oisin O Connor (Inter Kenmare U14)
9 Igor Mikolajczyk (St Brendans Park U16)
10 Sean Maher (Mastergeeha U16)
11Darragh Lynch (Kilorglin AFC U16)

Girl’s Roll of Honour
Emily O Neill (Ballyhar Dynamos)
Lauren Mc Sweeney (Killarney Athletic)
Lilly Breen (Camp Juniors )
Ally Russell (Listowel Celtic)
Erin O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare)
Liadh Forde (Killarney Celtic)
Elidh Cregan (LB Rovers)
Zoe Gleeson (Iveragh UTD )
Millie Mc Sweeney (Fenit Samphires)
Neasa Kirby (St Brendans Park)

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus