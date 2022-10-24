Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed

Team of the Week
1Dara Mac tSitigh (Dingle Bay U12)
2 Tadhg Clifford (MEK Galaxy U14)
3 Jayden Deady (Fenit Samphires u16)
4 Kyle Fleming (Killarney Celtic U12)
5 Richard Casey (LB Rovers u16)
6Liam Quirke (Castleisland AFC U12)
7Alex Kerins (Tralee Dynamos U14)
8Oisin O Connor (Inter Kenmare U14)
9 Igor Mikolajczyk (St Brendans Park U16)
10 Sean Maher (Mastergeeha U16)
11Darragh Lynch (Kilorglin AFC U16)
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Emily O Neill (Ballyhar Dynamos)
Lauren Mc Sweeney (Killarney Athletic)
Lilly Breen (Camp Juniors )
Ally Russell (Listowel Celtic)
Erin O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare)
Liadh Forde (Killarney Celtic)
Elidh Cregan (LB Rovers)
Zoe Gleeson (Iveragh UTD )
Millie Mc Sweeney (Fenit Samphires)
Neasa Kirby (St Brendans Park)