An All-Ireland final awaits for one Kerry school this weekend.

Tarbert Comprehensive take on St Malachy’s of Castlewellan, county Down in the All Ireland Schools Senior C Football Final.

Manager Martin Stack says they’ve had great support from the surroundings…

Advertisement

MartinStackTHUR

In Dr.Cullen Park, Carlow at 2 on Saturday 9th March with live reports here on radio kerry