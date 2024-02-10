Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 10, 2024 09:49 By radiokerrysport
Dominos Pizza Cup Under 17 Boys

6pm Killorglin AFC v Strand Road FC CANCELED
Venue Dragons Den

Charleville Cheese Under 17 Girls Premier

2-30 Inter Kenmare v LB Rovers CANCELED
Venue Kenmare

12-30 St.Brendans Park v Killarney Celtic CANCELED
Venue Christy Leahy Park

Charleville Cheese Under 17 Boys Premier

2-30 St.Brendans Park A v Killarney Athletic CANCELED
Venue Christy Leahy Park

12-30 Inter Kenmare A v Mastergeeha A Note Time Change now 1-15pm
T.Kerrisk
Venue Kenmare

Charleville Cheese Under 17 Div.1

2-30 Ballyhar Dynamos v Inter Kenmare B CANCELED
Venue Ballyhar

2-30 Mastergeeha B v MEK Galaxy
J.Ross
Venue Kilbrean Park

4-30 St.Brendans Park B v Listowel Celtic
K.Cunningham
Venue Christy Leahy Park

Charleville Cheese Premier A

7-30 Killarney Celtic v Killorglin A Now Sunday 2-30
R.Mathews
Venue Celtic Park

7pm Castleisland A v Killarney Athletic CANCELED
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

U12 Girls Premier (South)
Ballyhar v Tralee Dynamos 10.30am danny mcgannon
*** U12 Girl’s Cup will be ran next round of fixtures ******************

U13 Girl’s Quarter Finals Shield
Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland A 12PM brian spillane

U16 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha v Inter Kenmare 1.30pm PADDY OZ
Iveragh v Killarney Celtic 2.30pm dan q
Park v Listowel 10AM brendan kelly

BOYS :

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup Knock-out Round (11 teams)
Fenit A v Park A 10am Adrian Q
MEK A v Iveragh (Dragon’s Den) ` 2pm Zack Garvey

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Sheild Knock-out (18 Teams)
Park D v Listowel Celtic B 11.30am martin courtney

U12 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland v Listowel Celtic 4.30pm Darren o rourke

U13 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare v Ballyhar 10.30AM tom kerrisk
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 10.30AM brian spillane
Castleisland v Listowel Celtic 10.30am mark dineen

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha v Fenit 9am john ross
Listowel Celtic B v Killarney Athletic B 2PM denni rourke
Killarney Celtic v Park 11.30am JOHN ROSS

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Dingle v Park C 11.30am tony hennessy
BOTTOM 3:
LB Rovers B v Castleisland C (Ardfert astro) 11.30am john mcccarthy

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
TOP:
Inter Kenmare B v Ballyhar 12PM tom kerrisk
Milltown FC v Killorglin B (Dragon’s Den) 4pm alan griffin

BOTTOM:
Killarney Athletic C v Mastergeeha B 10am cian ring

U15 Boy’s Premier
Ballyhar v Killorglin 12pm danny mcgannon
MEK A v Inter Kenmare A 10.30am chris o connor
Tralee Dynamos V Park (kdl) 11AM KEV CUNNING

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic A v Listowel A 2PM brian spillane
Top 4:
Iveragh v Park B 4.30pm dan Q

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Park C v Inter Kenmare B 2pm darren o rourke
Tralee Dynamos B v MEK B 4pm tom sullivan

