Newcastle beat PSG in first Champions League game at St James’ Park for 20 years

Newcastle enjoyed one of the most famous nights in the club’s history last night.

Their first Champions League group game at St. James’s Park in 21-years saw them thrash Paris Saint-Germain by 4-goals to 1.

Local players Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn were on the scoresheet.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe says it was a memorable occasion

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was taking the positives despite their latest Champions League loss last night.

Liam Scales featured for the Scottish champions in their 2-1 defeat to Lazio at Parkhead.

The hosts conceded in the 96th minute to suffer a second straight defeat in Group E.

Rodgers is adamant they can still be involved in Europe after Christmas.

Scales is likely to be included in the latest Republic of Ireland squad revealed by Stephen Kenny today.

The manager is without John Egan, Seamus Coleman and Callum O’Dowda for the Euro 2024 double-header with Greece and Gibraltar.

Elsewhere last night, Manchester City continued their 100 per cent start to Group G with a 3-1 victory away to RB Leipzig.

Brighton are away to Marseille in Group B of the Europa League this evening with the game kicking off at 5.45

Also kicking off at 5.45, Rangers are in Cyprus to play Aris, while West Ham take on SC Freiburg in Germany.

There’s an 8pm start to the Group E contest at Anfield where Liverpool play Belgian side Union S-G.

In Conference League Group E tonight, Aston Villa are away to Zrinjski

While Aberdeen play HJK Helsinki.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino claims his organisation's "bringing everyone together" by awarding the 2030 World Cup to six countries in three continents.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host most of it.

But to celebrate the tournament's centenary, the first ever hosts - Uruguay - will kick it off, with one match each going to Argentina and Paraguay.

The South American nations wanted to hold it outright, but Infantino says there's been a compromise.