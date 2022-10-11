Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Swim Ireland Awards 2022

We were delighted to attend the Annual Swim Ireland Awards in Dublin at the Weekend and accept an award in recognition of having been shortlisted as one of four Swim Clubs of the Year.



It was an honour for the Club to be acknowledged at National Level and Is a testament to all involved with The club during the last 40 years who have all contributed to its success.

Congratulations to Dolphin Swim Club, Cork who were awarded overall Club Of the Year and to all other award winners.



Munster Aspiring Champions Gala

The Gala season kicked off over the weekend with the Munster Aspiring Champions Meet In UL. The two day event saw a number of our swimmers ,across all squads ,compete at the first competitive Gala of the season . Well done to all our swimmers who compete with plenty of PBs amassed over the weekend. Thanks to our team managers, coaches,officials

And volunteers who all assisted with the event.

Summer Competitions

Swim Ireland have announced some changes to the two main Summer Competitions:

Formally The Irish Summer National Championships & Irish National Division 2 Competitions.

Details on same have been emailed to all members .

Club AGM

Kingdom Swimming Club will hold their AGM Wednesday 26th October 2022

Venue: The Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee from 7:30pm - 9.00pm

Tea/Coffee: 7.00pm

This is the first opportunity we have had to have a face to face AGM in 3 years and we would encourage all members to attend.