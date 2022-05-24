Advertisement
Uncategorized

Kerry senator calls for regulation of websites that advertise tradespeople

May 24, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry senator calls for regulation of websites that advertise tradespeople Kerry senator calls for regulation of websites that advertise tradespeople
Share this article

A Kerry senator is calling for the regulation of agencies who advertise tradespersons' positions online.

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan claims rogue operators are abusing the system by hiding behind agencies without having to produce any credentials.

He says, in a small minority of cases, tradespeople claim to offer professional services in a broad range of categories but then either fail to do the work or it's substandard.

Advertisement

Senator O'Sullivan claims that agencies do not help people who fall victim to these scams.

 

Advertisement

The Kerry senator says once the money is taken by the scammers, they are uncontactable and no recourse is available to the affected customer.

He says websites should be obliged to verify that the tradespeople provide a professional service, as advertised.

Senator O’Sullivan outlines how scam tradespeople operate.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus