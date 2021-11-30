Advertisement
Irish duo hoping to reach last-16 of UK Championship

Nov 30, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen and Jordan Brown are both hoping to reach the last-16 of the UK Championship today.

Allen plays David Gilbert during the afternoon session in York.

While this evening, Brown goes up against world number-65, Mark Joyce.

