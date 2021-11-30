Irish duo hoping to reach last-16 of UK Championship

Mark Allen and Jordan Brown are both hoping to reach the last-16 of the UK Championship today.
Allen plays David Gilbert during the afternoon session in York.
While this evening, Brown goes up against world number-65, Mark Joyce.
Advertisement
Mark Allen and Jordan Brown are both hoping to reach the last-16 of the UK Championship today.
Allen plays David Gilbert during the afternoon session in York.
While this evening, Brown goes up against world number-65, Mark Joyce.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus