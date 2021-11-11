Advertisement
Griffin Backs Teammate Over Comments

Nov 11, 2021 18:11 By brendan
Ireland women's team captain Ciara Griffin says the players were disappointed by comments earlier this week by Anthony Eddy.

The IRFU's Director of Women's and Sevens Rugby appeared to blame the players for Ireland's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Speaking to Virgin Media News, Griffin says Eddy has since apologised for the remarks.

Ireland player Cliodhna Moloney replied to the remarks on social media but Griffin says the squad have their teammates back.

Ciara Griffin will earn her 40th cap as she leads the Ireland team to face the USA in the RDS tomorrow evening - kick off at 7.15.

