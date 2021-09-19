Acclaimed American singer to perform concert in Ballyseede Garden Centre this week

An acclaimed American singer and instrumentalist will perform a concert in Ballyseede Garden Centre this week.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Peter Broderick, who was a member of Danish indie-rock group Efterklang, is performing to celebrate the release of his new solo album, Blackberry.

He will be supported by violinist, composer and electronic music producer Justin Grounds on the night.

Advertisement

The concert is supported by Kerry County Council through the Arts Act Grant and Community Support Fund.

The concert will take place in the garden centre this coming Thursday September 23rd at 8pm, with a link to buy tickets available here.