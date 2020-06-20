UHK hasn’t commented on claim two radiologists left the hospital

UHK hasn’t commented on a claim that two radiologists have left the hospital.

Last week, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly claimed two radiologists left the Tralee hospital, leaving one staff radiologist in place.

He also said the provision of night shift radiologists has been outsourced to an agency or private company.

Deputy Pa Daly claimed 30 radiologists have left the hospital over the past ten years, with two of these departing recently.

In response, University Hospital Kerry says it has five consultant radiologist positions.

When vacancies arise, the positions are filled through the HSE National Recruitment Service (NRS) and such posts are temporarily filled on a locum basis to ensure continuity of care.

UHK adds it cannot comment on the contract arrangement of any member of staff.

The hospital hasn’t responded to Radio Kerry’s query on whether or not two radiologists departed their posts in recent days or if there’s only one staff radiologist in place.