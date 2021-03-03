Trees along busy Tralee road to be felled on health and safety grounds

A group of trees lining a busy Tralee road, which are over forty years old, are to be felled on health and safety grounds.

The issue was discussed at the monthly meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

The trees, which are a species called poplar, have stood along the Dan Spring Road, adjoining the Tralee Harriers Athletics Club grounds for over 40 years.

Following a notice of motion by Independent councillor Sam Locke, who was concerned about the trees, Kerry County Council engaged a tree surgeon or arborist to examine them after storms Ciara and Denis last year.

The report said the trees had outgrown the space, are no longer appropriate for their location and several had suffered the loss of branches, as the species is susceptible to wind.

The arborist recommended the felling of the trees and replacing them with more suitable trees that would be up to seven metres high when planted.

A second opinion was sought and that report found the trees to be at the end of their useful life expectancy in an urban environment; as a result, Kerry County Council has decided to cut the trees down.

Mayor of Tralee, councillor Terry O’Brien said they were not chopping trees down for the sake of it but following the advice of an arborist, adding this is a health and safety issue.

Councillor Sam Locke again said due to their age and deterioration in their condition the trees pose a danger to the public and said the council will replant trees to enhance the area.