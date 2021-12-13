Advertisement
Terrace Talk

Killarney man makes memorable journey to gripping Formula 1 finale

Dec 13, 2021 19:12 By radiokerrynews
Killarney man makes memorable journey to gripping Formula 1 finale
The Formula One season came to a dramatic end yesterday afternoon as rookie Max Verstappen took top honours to win his first World Championship. After a gripping season with 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton, the pair were level on points going into the final round in Abu Dhabi. It was a season of controversy as the two battled for victory and after 22 races, it all came down to the final lap. There was one Killarney man smiling over the weekend, as he made the 8000-kilometre journey to see the Dutch man take the honours. Peter O Brien spoke to producer Ivan Hurley a little earlier on from Abu Dhabi. Ivan began by asking Peter how long he’s been a fan of Formula One for…

 

