County Senior Hurling Semi Finals - Reaction

St Brendan's will face Kilmoyley in the 2021 county hurling final following victory over Causeway yesterday. On Saturday evening, Kilmoyley pipped Lixnaw by a point. Former Kerry senior hurler James McCarthy looks back on the action.
