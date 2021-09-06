Advertisement
Terrace Talk

County Senior Hurling Semi Finals - Reaction

Sep 6, 2021 18:09 By radiokerrynews
County Senior Hurling Semi Finals - Reaction County Senior Hurling Semi Finals - Reaction
Share this article

St Brendan's will face Kilmoyley in the 2021 county hurling final following victory over Causeway yesterday. On Saturday evening, Kilmoyley pipped Lixnaw by a point. Former Kerry senior hurler James McCarthy looks back on the action.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus