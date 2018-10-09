Talkabout Budget Breakdown

On today’s Talkabout Budget special we break down the 2019 Budget presented to us by Minister for Finance Pascal O’Donoghue. To do that for us, we were joined by Ken Tobin, managing consultant with Tralee Chamber Alliance, Christy Lynch, Tralee area president of St Vincent de Paul, Clodagh Moynihan who is general manager of Orchard House Ltd and Oakview Village Childcare in Tralee and accountant Tom O’sgea from Kelliher O’Shea Charted Accountents in Castleisland.