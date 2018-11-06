The System which Aims to Reduce Rejection of Council Houses – November 6th, 2018

Cllr Toireasa Ferris is rejecting Kerry County Council’s contention it would cost too much money to switch to a choice based letting system. She and Cllr Terry O’Brien made the suggestion at the Tralee Municipal District meeting yesterday.
Under choice based letting, which has been adopted by other councils, social housing is let through open advertising.
