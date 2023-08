World number ten Frances Tiafoe is through to the third round at the US Open.

He was a winner in straight sets over Sebastien Ofner.

Andy Murray is among those in action later - he faces Grigor Dimitrov.

In the women's draw, Caroline Wozniacki secured an impressive win in straight sets over Petra Kvitova.

This evening, fifth seed Ons Jabeur goes up against Linda Noskova.