World Darts Championship reaches last 16 stage

We're into the last-16 stage of the PDC World Championship.

First up today Scott Williams takes on Australian Damon Heta.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session Daryl Gurney from Derry faces Dave Chisnall.

And it's England versus Wales when Rob Cross Jonny Clayton meet.

Scotland's Gary Anderson has beaten Croat Boris Krcmar 4-sets-to-1 at the PDC World Championship to advance to the last 16.

Earlier on Raymond van Barneveld beat Jim Williams 4-set-to-1 at Alexandra Palace and will meet 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler in the next round.

Elsewhere Damon Heta and Jonny Clayton also advanced with wins.