Women's top seed into last 16

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek is into the last 16 of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
She was a facile 6-love, 6-1 winner over Cristina Bucsa.
Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas also won their matches in straight sets today.
