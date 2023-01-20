Advertisement
Sport

Women's top seed into last 16

Jan 20, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Women's top seed into last 16
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek is into the last 16 of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

She was a facile 6-love, 6-1 winner over Cristina Bucsa.

Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas also won their matches in straight sets today.

