Advertisement
Sport

Kerry fall to Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup

May 4, 2024 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry fall to Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup
Share this article

Kerry have been beaten in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom went down to Laois by 1-25 to 18 points in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.


Laois had the opening point inside the first minute, Fionán Mackessy equalising for the Kingdom 4 minutes in from a free from distance. 2 minutes later Laois goaled through Tomás Keyes, then added a point to go 4 clear. Colin Walsh put over in the 10th minute to make it Kerry 0-2 Laois 1-2. A Maurice O'Connor free narrowed the gap to 2. Laois went 3 clear in the 13th minute and soon after it was only a superb Louis Dee save that prevented Laois netting for the second time. It was 0-4 to 1-3 after 18 minutes. Laois were dominating but only led by 3 10 minutes from half time at 1-5 to 0-5. Laois were a constant goal threat, Kerry having Louis Dee to thank once again for another fantastic stop. 3 points in a row from Laois had them 6 clear at the half hour mark, 1-8 to 0-5. HT: Kerry 0-7 Laois 1-10.

Advertisement

After Laois had the first point of the second period Maurice O'Connor and Ronan Walsh pointed for the Kingdom. Laois then reeled off 3 in a row to open up a 7 point advantage at 1-14 to 0-10 after 48 minutes. Great defending denied Fionán Mackessy a goal to bring Kerry back into contention. At the 3/4 stage Laois led by 1-16 to 11 points. They went on to win by ten.

Other results:

Advertisement

3-19 Down v Westmeath 1-25

3-15 Meath v Offaly 5-30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wilson into final of World Championship
Advertisement
Wexford beat Galway in Leinster Hurling Championship
Jack Kennedy crowned Champion Jockey
Advertisement

Recommended

Wilson into final of World Championship
Celtic go 6 clear
Wexford beat Galway in Leinster Hurling Championship
Ireland South MEP says forced labour goods ban is good news
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus