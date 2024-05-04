Kerry fall to Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry have been beaten in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom went down to Laois by 1-25 to 18 points in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.



Laois had the opening point inside the first minute, Fionán Mackessy equalising for the Kingdom 4 minutes in from a free from distance. 2 minutes later Laois goaled through Tomás Keyes, then added a point to go 4 clear. Colin Walsh put over in the 10th minute to make it Kerry 0-2 Laois 1-2. A Maurice O'Connor free narrowed the gap to 2. Laois went 3 clear in the 13th minute and soon after it was only a superb Louis Dee save that prevented Laois netting for the second time. It was 0-4 to 1-3 after 18 minutes. Laois were dominating but only led by 3 10 minutes from half time at 1-5 to 0-5. Laois were a constant goal threat, Kerry having Louis Dee to thank once again for another fantastic stop. 3 points in a row from Laois had them 6 clear at the half hour mark, 1-8 to 0-5. HT: Kerry 0-7 Laois 1-10.

After Laois had the first point of the second period Maurice O'Connor and Ronan Walsh pointed for the Kingdom. Laois then reeled off 3 in a row to open up a 7 point advantage at 1-14 to 0-10 after 48 minutes. Great defending denied Fionán Mackessy a goal to bring Kerry back into contention. At the 3/4 stage Laois led by 1-16 to 11 points. They went on to win by ten.

Other results:

3-19 Down v Westmeath 1-25

3-15 Meath v Offaly 5-30