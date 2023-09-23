Women’s team to play at Aviva Stadium for very first time today

The Republic of Ireland women’s team play at the Aviva Stadium for the very first time this afternoon.
Northern Ireland are their opponents for their first game in the Nations League, and kick-off is at 1.
