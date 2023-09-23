Advertisement
Sport

Women’s team to play at Aviva Stadium for very first time today

Sep 23, 2023 09:43 By radiokerrysport
Women’s team to play at Aviva Stadium for very first time today
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland women’s team play at the Aviva Stadium for the very first time this afternoon.

Northern Ireland are their opponents for their first game in the Nations League, and kick-off is at 1.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

US maintain two point lead
Advertisement
County Championship continues with 4 matches today
Galway champs after victory over Kerry FC
Advertisement

Recommended

US maintain two point lead
County Championship continues with 4 matches today
Listowel woman named best dressed at the races
Galway champs after victory over Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus