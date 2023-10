The new Women's Super League season in England is well and truly underway now.

Manchester United scored twice in the final ten minutes to come from behind and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the first game of the day.

Brighton held on to beat Everton 2-1.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 while Leicester City had a 4-2 victory over Bristol City.

10 woman Manchester City got the better of West Ham 2 nil while the late game sees champions Chelsea playing host to Tottenham at 5:30pm.