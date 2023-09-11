Wins For South Africa and Wales

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says they're frustrated with their performance in an 18-3 defeat to South Africa in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Finn Russell kicked a penalty before the break but the holders were dominant in Marseille.

Townsend says there were a number of areas where things went wrong for them.

Wales rugby union head coach Warren Gatland says his side made "dumb decisions" in a chaotic finish to their 32-26 World Cup win over Fiji.

They appeared to be cruising in Bordeaux, but conceded two late tries to put the result in doubt.

Centre George North says the scoreline should not have been that close.

In Pool D, Japan beat Chile by 42 points to 12.

Ireland's next game will be on Saturday next at 8pm against Tonga.