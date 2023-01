Alexander Isak scored a 90th minute winner to beat Fulham 1-nil and move Newcastle back up to third in the Premier League.

The visitors had a controversial penalty ruled out after Aleksander Mitrovic kicked the ball onto his standing foot.

Chelsea secured a first win of 2023 with a 1-nil victory at home to Crystal Palace.

A north London derby between Tottenham and table-toppers Arsenal begins in the next hour.