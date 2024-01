There have been wins for Cork, Galway and Clare in the opening round of the Very Camogie leagues this afternoon.

The Rebelletes got the better of neighbours Tipperary by 1-10 to 9 points at the Ragg.

Clare came from behind to win away at Wexford by 13 points to 9.

Galway held off a strong second half challenge from Kilkenny to win 14 points to 1-8.