Win over Arsenal turns out to be Carrick's final act at United

Michael Carrick's final act as a Manchester United employee was to oversee a 3-2 Premier League win at home to Arsenal.
Minutes after the final whistle at Old Trafford, United confirmed that Carrick is leaving the club.
He'd transitioned into a coaching role after spending twelve seasons as a United player.
New interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be in sole charge for Sunday's game at home to Crystal Palace.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal last night - his second of the game - from the penalty spot.
Carrick says he wants to spend more time with his family
Tottenham's renaissance under Antonio Conte continued last night.
Their 2-nil win at home to Brentford moves Spurs to within two points of the top four - with a game in hand.
Celtic beat Hearts 1-0 to move within four points of leaders Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.