Win over Arsenal turns out to be Carrick's final act at United

Dec 3, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Win over Arsenal turns out to be Carrick's final act at United
Michael Carrick's final act as a Manchester United employee was to oversee a 3-2 Premier League win at home to Arsenal.

Minutes after the final whistle at Old Trafford, United confirmed that Carrick is leaving the club.

He'd transitioned into a coaching role after spending twelve seasons as a United player.

New interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be in sole charge for Sunday's game at home to Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal last night - his second of the game - from the penalty spot.

Carrick says he wants to spend more time with his family

Tottenham's renaissance under Antonio Conte continued last night.

Their 2-nil win at home to Brentford moves Spurs to within two points of the top four - with a game in hand.

Celtic beat Hearts 1-0 to move within four points of leaders Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

