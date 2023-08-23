Advertisement
Whale carcass drifting towards Cahersiveen

Aug 23, 2023 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Whale carcass drifting towards Cahersiveen
Whale carcass in Mountain Stage/Kells August 22nd, 2023 Photo given to Radio Kerry by Valentia Coast Guard
The carcass of a whale which was found in the sea near Mountain Stage is drifting towards the shore in Cahersiveen.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified yesterday of what appeared to be an upturned hull in the ocean near Mountain Stage and Kells.

Iveragh Coast Guard, Valentia Lifeboat and Rescue 115 helicopter responded.

However, the object was actually a dead whale.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is currently assessing the situation.

Members are looking at a number of options including towing the carcass back out to sea before it reaches the beach.

This would lead to a whale fall – where the carcass would drop into the sea at a sufficient depth to provide nutrients and a food source to organisms.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is in contact with a number of authorities including Kerry County Council.

