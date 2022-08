FAI Women's Cup holders Wexford Youths have been handed an away tie in this year's semi-finals.

They're away to Athlone Town whom they've beaten twice in the league this season.

Bohemians will go to Tolka Park in the other semi-final to face Shelbourne who were held scoreless at home in the league by Bohs last month.

Both ties will be played on the last weekend of September.